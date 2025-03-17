Iowa men’s basketball’s Brock Harding enters transfer portal

Two days after teammate Owen Freeman entered the transfer portal, Iowa men’s basketball guard Brock Harding joined him, ending the duo’s run as Hawkeyes after two seasons. On3 Sports first reported the news Monday morning.

Harding arrived with Freeman from Moline High School in Illinois, where the pair won the program’s first state title in 2023. The 6-foot guard won Illinois Mr. Basketball that season and arrived at Iowa as a three-star recruit. He averaged 10.8 minutes per game his first season, averaging 3.4 points and 2.6 assists.

Harding hit his stride his sophomore season, increasing his scoring average to 8.8 points per game. He led the team in assists and steals per game, finishing top-10 in the Big Ten in those categories. His late three-pointer sealed a Hawkeye win in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament against Ohio State, Iowa’s first conference tournament victory since 2022.

Harding has two seasons of eligibly remaining. He finished his Iowa career averaging 6.1 points, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 rebounds.

Harding and Freeman are the first two players to depart the program following head coach Fran McCaffery’s firing on March 14. Hawkeye players have a 30-day window to enter the portal following McCaffery’s dismissal.