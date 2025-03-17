Four-star wing Joshua Lewis decommits from Iowa men’s basketball following Fran McCaffery’s departure

Four-star wing Joshua Lewis has decommitted from Iowa men’s basketball following the departure of head coach Fran McCaffery.

The No. 69 recruit in the 2025 class and Tampa, Florida, native, Lewis was the second-highest-ranked prospect to commit to Iowa men’s basketball straight out of high school in program history. He previously held offers from Auburn, Marquette and Michigan State before choosing the Hawkeyes.

“After careful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Iowa and reopen my recruitment,” Lewis told 247Sports. “I was excited about playing for Coach Fran at the University of Iowa, but after the recent changes to the coaching staff, I feel it’s in my best interest to explore other opportunities.”

Lewis is the first player from the incoming recruiting class to decommit and the fourth player associated with the Hawkeyes who’s had a change of heart following McCaffery’s firing on March 14.

One day after the expected change, second-year forward Owen Freeman was the first to hit the transfer portal and is rumored to be garnering interest from several top programs, including Big Ten foes Wisconsin and Michigan. Guard Brock Harding and forward Pryce Sandfort, both second-year players as well, announced their intentions to enter the portal on Monday morning.

This isn’t the first time Lewis has faced an unfortunate turn of events in his recruitment. He originally committed to South Florida before rising head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim tragically lost his life after complications from surgery.

Several current and former players, from Luka Garza to Payton Sandfort to Jordan Bohannan, have expressed their sympathy for McCaffery — who leaves Iowa men’s basketball as the program’s all-time winningest coach — as he’s built a track record of great rapport with his players.

The Hawkeyes should expect to see roster turnover in what is a dramatic pivot in the program’s direction for the foreseeable future.