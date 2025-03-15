Iowa men’s basketball’s Owen Freeman enters the transfer portal

The first domino from Fran McCaffery’s firing has fallen. Iowa’s men’s basketball’s Owen Freeman has entered the transfer portal, the second-year announced via social media Saturday morning.

“I am forever grateful for my two years in Iowa City,” he wrote in the post. “Being able to play in the Black and Gold has been nothing but amazing. Iowa City will always hold a place in my heart. With that being said, and with the recent coaching change, my family and I have decided it would be in my best interests to enter the transfer portal.”

Freeman’s decision arrives less than 24 hours after Iowa parted ways with head coach McCaffery, who manned the sidelines for 15 seasons and recruited Freeman out of Moline High School in Illinois. Freeman and both of his parents posted messages of appreciation for McCaffery following the coach’s firing.

Thank you coach for allowing me to play for you and be a small part of your coaching career. The media can say whatever they want but I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play for you. I wouldn’t be the basketball player i am without you. I love you Coach McCaffery. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N64ITAuxs2 — Owen Freeman (@_OwenFreeman) March 14, 2025

Thank Coach Mcaffery for believing in Owen and giving him a chance to showcase his abilities. Great to get to know you and your family!! https://t.co/IUCXiVPClj — Zach Freeman (@zachfree50) March 14, 2025

The 6-foot-11 Freeman won Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the first Hawkeye to do so in 30 years, and was off to a promising start this season.

Through 19 games, Freeman led the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding, but elected to have finger surgery that ruled him out for the rest of the season. His 16.7 points per game wound up tied with Payton Sandfort for the team lead and his six boards per game ranked second. Freeman did not attend one game due to the surgery but was on the bench for the rest of the year.

Without Freeman, Iowa is lacking numbers in the front court. Centers Even Brauns and Riley Mulvey will graduate before next season. Second-year Ladji Dembele appeared in 32 games this season, posting multiple starts, but the 6-foot-8 forward primarily plays the four spot. Dembele and first-year Chris Tadjo are tied for the tallest remaining players on the roster.