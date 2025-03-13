UI English department rescinds, revises graduate student admissions

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The University of Iowa English department sent a message to all its Ph.D. and Masters of Fine Arts students Wednesday night, stating all prospective and current graduate admissions will be rescinded or revised.

The email said the decision is based on growing concerns about available federal funding after President Donald Trump made cuts to federal research funding.

The email is an isolated incident and was only sent to the UI English department and has not been sent to any other university unit.

All current graduate students will receive new contracts despite having previously signed funding package contracts guaranteeing five to six years of money, according to the English department email. Prospective graduate students will have their admissions offers rescinded entirely.

“We are not changing the terms of employment, nor are we rescinding employment contracts,” the email states. “This changes the promise of funding that students were given upon admission to the institution. It is not a sign that employment contracts are not being honored. We know this may be a departure from past practice for a given program.”

According to the UI Department of English’s website, the department funds English Ph.D. students through assistantships and fellowships, while students entering with a master’s generally receive support for five to six years.

The email to students said this new policy is similar to other universities that base their graduate funding upon available resources.

“Many of our peer research universities already include disclaimers in their graduate admissions materials stating that funding is contingent upon the availability of resources and is not guaranteed due to the competitive and variable nature of funding sources, such as grants and institutional budgets,” the email states.