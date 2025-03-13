JoCo Board approves $283,000 amendment for repairs to county jail

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors are advancing to the next phase of the Building Envelope Stabilization project aimed at stabilizing the exterior of the county jail and sheriff’s office at 511 Capitol St.

During its March 13 meeting, the board unanimously approved a proposed amendment to its agreement with Axiom Consultants, adding $283,695 to continue design and construction planning for the Building Envelope Stabilization project.

During the first phase of the project, which began in October 2024, an assessment of the building’s exterior that found it to be structurally unstable. Axiom Consultants presented its findings in January and began discussions on cost estimates and the project’s feasibility.

The newly proposed amendment, known as Exhibit K, expands the project into phase two, which includes design work, permitting, bidding, construction oversight, and post-construction evaluation.

Construction is expected to take a phased approach to minimize disruptions for law enforcement at the jail. The current phase focuses on finalizing repair decisions and construction.

The project is still set to stay on track, with construction projecting to take place sometime from October 2025 to April 2026 with construction expected to end May 2026 at the latest.

The amendment excluded the addition of some services such as hazardous material assessments, remediation reviews, or alternative HVAC, plumbing, and electrical evaluations, which could bring extra costs if they are later needed.

Supply chain issues remain a concern, with long lead times anticipated for rooftop units, chillers, and electrical equipment. These could bring delays, extending the project past its May 2026 window.