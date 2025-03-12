Microsoft’s new computer chip excites UI researchers for future of quantum computing

Solids. Liquids. Gases.

Since grade school, people have been told these classical states of matter define the universe.

Microsoft’s latest breakthrough challenges that idea, harnessing a unique topological state of matter to reshape the future of computers.

University of Iowa experts believe a quantum computer could benefit an immense range of computing areas in Iowa, ranging from cybersecurity, cryptography, machine learning, and precision agriculture.

Topological states of matter are characterized by unusual properties that relate more to how materials are shaped and structured rather than their molecular compositions. These states of matter have special qualities that do not change even if a material is bent or stretched.

The topological state of matter has been theorized for decades, and Microsoft claims its new Majorana 1 chip harnesses it.

The chip was announced to the public on Feb. 19. It marks a step closer to the first quantum-based computer.

In traditional computers, the smallest unit of data is a bit, assigned to either one or zero. Quantum computing scales down to quantum bits, or qubits, which can exist as either one or zero simultaneously.

Untethered from the binary laws of ones and zeroes, quantum computers can theoretically solve insurmountably complex problems in seconds that would take classical computers millions of years.

In an email to The Daily Iowan, UI assistant professor Guanpeng Li wrote how exciting he found the advancement.

“Although large-scale quantum computers for everyday use are still likely several years away, we’ll start seeing targeted impacts, especially in specialized areas like cryptography, machine learning, optimization, and scientific simulations, relatively soon — perhaps within this decade,” he wrote.

While such a concept has many possibilities for application in theory, qubits have proven to be extremely unstable and sensitive to interference. But Microsoft’s new chip uses topological qubits, making it more durable and resistant to change.

“Unlike conventional quantum bits, Majorana-based qubits are less vulnerable to environmental interference, which is currently one of quantum computing’s biggest challenges,” Li wrote.

In an email to the DI, UI graduate student AKM Muhitul Islam walked through what quantum computing could look like for Iowa.

“Cybersecurity and cryptography will experience fundamental shifts,” he wrote. “Data-driven fields like machine learning, precision agriculture, and bioinformatics will see substantial benefits through enhanced data processing and analysis capabilities.”

Islam pointed out quantum computing can bring about its own set of challenges. One primary concern is the possibility of quantum computers breaking widely used public key crypto systems, compromising the security of sensitive data.

“This risk underscores the need to accelerate research in quantum cryptography or quantum-resistant cryptography to safeguard privacy and maintain trust in digital systems,” he wrote.

Vice President of the Association for Computing Machinery student chapter Aidan McGrane shared the same sense of excitement for quantum computing, speculating it would make systems like health care and epidemiology in Iowa much more efficient.

Once significant steps are made in the journey to a quantum computer, McGrane believes advancement will only continue to speed ahead.

“I think we’ll see a lot of really rapid advancement,” he said. “And I don’t think it’ll be a linear relationship. I think it’ll be exponential. As you make progress, it’ll be easier to make more progress. The invention of quantum computers allows for the invention of better quantum computers.”

While students and staff alike can only wonder what a quantum computing curriculum at the university would look like, McGrane believes it could go deeper into the hardware side of computers than the current computer science curriculum.

“We only learn the hardware down to a certain level window,” he said. “We don’t learn the electrical engineering side of it. There’s a certain abstraction because it’s a training program for computer science as opposed to computer engineering.”