UI students and literary community stand up against recent book bans

In recent years, the debate over book bans has intensified, sparking discussions about censorship, education, and the power of literature. Across the U.S. and beyond, schools and libraries have faced mounting pressure to remove books deemed controversial, often for addressing topics related to race, gender, sexuality, or historical injustices.

Over 10,000 books were banned across the country in the 2023-24 school year. The most, 4,600, were banned by Florida, and the second most, 3,671, were banned by Iowa.

One University of Iowa student is taking matters into his own hands after recent book bans escalated across the state.

Daniel Nunez, a fourth-year student at the UI, is starting a club called The Censored Library to encourage critical reading and discussions about book bans.

Nunez said this club will not be a regular book club where you discuss solely your opinions of the book but rather will rely on members to discuss why or why not the book should have been banned. The club will also discuss when the book was banned and in what state the ban took place.

“One of the main reasons I want to have a piece of the dialogue is because I don’t want it to be an echo chamber. It’s really easy to kind of get into the mindset of only agreeing with one opinion because that’s all you hear,”

To stoke conversation, Nunez said at random points he will play devil’s advocate to spark new thoughts in attendees’ minds so they can form their own arguments.

The first few books The Censored Library will read will deal with themes of censorship and restriction due to content and will move into books with strict or governmental issues — starting with “Fahrenheit 451.”

Nunez believes censorship of LGBTQ+ books is uncalled for, especially in children’s books.

“If a child has two moms or two dads, and every book is only mom and dad, they’re going to think, ‘Why don’t I have a mom and a dad?’ Reading a book can normalize it and help them feel more seen,” Nunez said.

Nunez said books play a crucial role in shaping perspectives and fostering inclusivity, with an understanding that books are not the only way people can learn to understand each other.

RELATED: Teachers, LGBTQ+ advocates renew injunction against Iowa book ban law

While Nunez said technology is essential, especially from a generation that utilizes it so often, he believes it should not be everyone’s primary focus for developing inclusivity and perspective.

“I love technology, but as much as I love technology, I understand that a lot of the time it’s something for us to distract ourselves and not think about problems we’re facing,” Nunez said.

Nunez said with people coming from all over the world to attend the UI’s writing programs, which are embedded in one of the most literary cities, Iowa should be more open to books and new opinions.

“If any place shouldn’t be banning books, I feel like it’s here. It’s just kind of ironic,” Nunez said.

Benjamin Pape, a second-year UI student, is concerned by book bans. Being a screenwriting cinema major, Pape said he is against restrictions on arts in general.

“This is America. We were literally founded on freedom, and books are just another form of art,” Pape said. “Why do we get to censor something that comes from the heart?”

Pape said it’s unbelievable people want to take creative outlets away, especially from young minds.

“There has to be something sinister or nefarious going on here,” Pape said. “I don’t see why anybody would want to ban books, especially children’s books.”

At Prairie Lights, a local bookstore in downtown Iowa City, Tim Budd, an employee who designs the displays, has designated a shelf at the store particularly for banned books with articles decorating the area to educate patrons about the issue.

Budd said the shelf is heavily browsed, and people often leave with four to five books from it at a time. He added that many times, people come to the shelf not realizing some of these books have been banned and want to read them to understand why.

“I’m surprised at how much attention it’s gotten,” Budd said.

Jan Weissmiller, owner of Prairie Lights, has even given large quantities of banned books to organizations who want to distribute them and provided discounts on the books they purchase.

“We’re just in a really bad time, and Iowa’s not helping,” Weissmiller said.