Five ways to make your spring break in Iowa City feel like a vacation

Spring Break is approaching fast. Excited murmurs fill lecture halls as students look forward to visiting family, flying away to a beautiful beach vacation, and more. Then, there are the less excited murmurs, the groans.

Every spring break, Iowa City hosts students who are staying in town for the break. The campus runs empty, save for a few tumbleweeds and cricket noises. These Hawkeyes may live too far to fly home for break or have commitments around town. Whatever it may be, most don’t look forward to sticking around town for break.

If you’re one of those few, fear not. Here are some fun options if you’re staying back to make your week in Iowa City a vacation.

Live Music Friday at AlleyCat

Catch some tunes for Live Music Friday at AlleyCat on Friday, March 21, from 9 to 11 P.M. Additionally, if you happen to catch the singing bug, there is karaoke after the show for any brave fans. You can get tickets at the door, and there are food and drink options throughout the whole event.

An Evening with John Green

Remember CrashCourse from high school or middle school? Those animated videos you would watch on historic events or topics when you forgot to study for a test until the night before? Well, you can thank John Green for those. Englert Theatre will host the international bestseller on Friday, March 21, to discuss his newest book, “Everything Is Terbuculosis: The History and Persistence of our Deadliest Infection.” The “Fault in Our Stars” author will be accompanied by novelist and poet Kaveh Akbar.

Lady Franklyn Improv Show

Willow Creek Theatre Company is Iowa’s professional improv team! On March 22, from 7:30 to 9 P.M, they will be performing at their home theatre. Purchase tickets online and enjoy an evening full of laughter and creativity.

Enjoy your favorite restaurant without the wait

Tired of always waiting around at your favorite downtown food spot? Enjoy getting to grab a quick to-go meal or take a table all to yourself for a nice, slow evening downtown.

Set up Shop at FilmScene

FilmScene has numerous events over break that you don’t want to miss. Some highlights include a showing of “Raw” as a part of FilmScene’s Pride series on March 18. “Thrust! The Pink Cut” (2022) will play on March 21, a screening to coincide with Late Shift at the Grindhouse. Finally, end your break with Shakespeare’s classic “Hamlet” compliments of National Theatre Live on March 23.

If you are staying back in your favorite college town this break, don’t settle for scrolling on the couch waiting for your roommates to come back into town. Take advantage of having the city to yourself, it’s not often that Iowa City isn’t packed to the brim with Hawkeyes.