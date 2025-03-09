UI club advocates for students with chronic illnesses

The Hawkeye Chronic Health Alliance organization at the University of Iowa is a resource for students to have a safe space and gain support if they have or know someone with a chronic illness or to learn about and advocate for people who experience it.

The organization can also provide students with contacts to help them get the accommodations necessary for classes and day-to-day life.

Their mission is to create connections, provide critical information about resources available to students, and advocate for greater awareness and accessibility on campus. Through peer support, raising awareness on campus, and social and educational events, the group aims to foster a more inclusive university environment where students with chronic health conditions feel seen, supported, and empowered.

The organization was founded because there was no official community for students with chronic illnesses to connect and support each other or simply have fun together. While there are plenty of resources, members believe the university was missing a space to build friendships between people who truly understand the ups and downs of living with a chronic condition.

No one in the club has to discuss what illness they have, but some of the most frequent discussions surround Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, and Endometriosis.

The organization was established during the fall semester, and it has gained around 100 members with about 20 people showing up to each event that they host.

RELATED: CAB hosts casino night for 22nd year

The founders, Shay Pechter and Sarah Winternitz, said they believe no one should have to go through these experiences alone and that sometimes, what you need most isn’t just campus medical resources but a group of friends who understand.

“So, if you need advice or like, ‘Hey, I really don’t feel good, can someone go do this for me?’ or ‘I think something’s wrong and I need someone to go to the hospital with me’ — that’s what our club is. Just that kind of support,” Winternitz said.

The organization’s events are low-energy and flexible. Whether through crafting, awareness projects, or casual social meetups, the organization ensures everyone can join in and participate at their own pace.

They also offer designated chronic illness-friendly study sessions in which members can work at their own pace in a supportive environment. These sessions provide group motivation, allowing for rest and breaks as needed while being in a calming setting like the UI Student Disability Services lounge.

The club collaborates with care clinics to offer a discounted rate on tracking apps for chronic illnesses that members have. These apps are AI-run and will track symptoms, flare-ups, and triggers.

“[The app] also has a chat where people will tell us if they’re having playoffs or bad days and need advice, and we can all pitch in if we have any advice for them, which is really nice,” Pechter said at the organization’s bracelet-making event.

Rebecca Philipsen, a first-year UI student, confided in the organization about her struggles with getting an appointment with a doctor until finding this club. Now, she has an appointment scheduled after seeing upward of 10 doctors.

“I’ve been brushed off by my previous neurologist, so I asked for advice on how to get one to actually pay attention to what you’re saying. I used some of the advice that [the club] gave, and it actually really, really helps,” Philipsen said.