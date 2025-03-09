Photos: Session two of the 2025 men’s Big Ten Wrestling Championships

The Big Ten men’s Wrestling Championship kicked back off with its second session beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025, at Ryan-Welsh Arena in Evanston, Ill. The standings leading up to the final day feature Penn State in first with 145 points, Nebraska in second with 118.5, and Iowa in third with 98.

Three Number one seeds were defeated in the second session. 125-pound Matt Ramos Fell to Penn State No.4 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State 141-pound Beau Bartlett fell to Minnesota No.4 Vance Vombaur, and Penn State 149-pound Shayne Van Ness fell to Illinois No.5 Kannon Webster. Despite the chaos, Penn State remains firmly in the lead.

Penn State has six wrestlers in the championship round at 125, 157, 165, 174, 184, 285 Nebraska has four at 125, 141, 149, and 174, Iowa has three at 133, 165, and 197.

Session three of the championships will begin at noon, and the finals at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 9, 2025, at Ryan-Welsh Arena in Evanston, Ill.