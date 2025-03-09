The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Session two of the 2025 men’s Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Ethan McLaughlin, Photojournalist
March 9, 2025

The Big Ten men’s Wrestling Championship kicked back off with its second session beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025, at Ryan-Welsh Arena in Evanston, Ill. The standings leading up to the final day feature Penn State in first with 145 points, Nebraska in second with 118.5, and Iowa in third with 98.

Three Number one seeds were defeated in the second session. 125-pound Matt Ramos Fell to Penn State No.4 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State 141-pound Beau Bartlett fell to Minnesota No.4 Vance Vombaur, and Penn State 149-pound Shayne Van Ness fell to Illinois No.5 Kannon Webster. Despite the chaos, Penn State remains firmly in the lead.

Penn State has six wrestlers in the championship round at 125, 157, 165, 174, 184, 285 Nebraska has four at 125, 141, 149, and 174, Iowa has three at 133, 165, and 197.

Session three of the championships will begin at noon, and the finals at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 9, 2025, at Ryan-Welsh Arena in Evanston, Ill.

2025_03_08_BigTenWrestlingSessionTwo_EM_1
Ethan McLaughlin
Iowa coach Terry Brands and Iowa No.5 125-pound Joey Cruz sit in preparation for the consolation match against Michigan State No.11 125-pound Caleb Weidan during session two of the 2025 Men's Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill on Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025.
