Photos: Session three of the 2025 men’s Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Ethan McLaughlin, Photojournalist
March 9, 2025

The Big Ten Men’s Wrestling Championship resumed with its third session beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 9, 2025, at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. The session featured consolation rounds, which leave the top three standings the same, with Penn State in front with 156.5 points, Nebraska in second with 127, and Iowa in third with 107.

Iowa No.1 Drake Ayala will wrestle in the championship at 133, along with teammates No.2 Mike Caliendo at 165, and No.1 Stephen Buchanan at 197.

The championship rounds will begin later this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 9, 2025, at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

2025_03_09_BigTenWrestlingSessionThree_EM_1
Ethan McLaughlin
Nebraska No.3 157-pound Antrell Taylor faces off against Maryland No.1 157-pound Ethen Miller during session three of the 2025 Men's Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill on Saturday, Mar. 9, 2025. Taylor defeated Miller via fall.
