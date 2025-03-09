Photos: Session three of the 2025 men’s Big Ten Wrestling Championships

The Big Ten Men’s Wrestling Championship resumed with its third session beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 9, 2025, at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. The session featured consolation rounds, which leave the top three standings the same, with Penn State in front with 156.5 points, Nebraska in second with 127, and Iowa in third with 107.

Iowa No.1 Drake Ayala will wrestle in the championship at 133, along with teammates No.2 Mike Caliendo at 165, and No.1 Stephen Buchanan at 197.

The championship rounds will begin later this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 9, 2025, at Welsh-Ryan Arena.