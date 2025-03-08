Photos: Session one of the 2025 men’s Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Big Ten Wrestling fans filled the stands of Ryan-Welsh Arena in Evanston, Ill., for session one of the Big Ten Men’s Wrestling Championship on Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025. The session ended with Penn State leading with 88 team points, Nebraska in second with 63, Illinois in third with 58.5, and Iowa in fourth with 54.

Penn State came out to e a predictably large lead at the end of the first session, having a wrestler in every semifinal matchup other than in 133, where No.4 Braeden David fell to Rutgers’ No.5 Dylan Shawver.

Iowa saw five of their wrestlers go down before the semifinals. The remaining Hawkeyes Are No.1 133-pound Drake Ayala, No.2 149-pound Kyle Parco, No.2 165-pound Mike Caliendo, No.4 174 Patrick Kennedy, and No.1 197-pound Stephen Buchanan.

Session two of the championships will kick off at 5 p.m. at Ryan-Welsh Arena in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025.