WATCH: Lucy Olsen snags steal-and-score, three to push Iowa back up against Ohio State

Lucy Olsen continues to put the Iowa women’s basketball team on her back — this time in Friday night’s Big Ten tournament contest with Ohio State.

The First Team All-Big Ten guard intercepted the pass from Ohio State guard and fellow First-Team member Jaloni Cambridge and took it down the floor for the contested layup. The bucket cut the Buckeye lead down to 18-13.

A minute later, Iowa’s Kylie Feuerbach swatted Buckeye guard Madison Greene’s layup attempt into the hands of Taylor McCabe, who rushed up the court and hit a wide-open Olsen for her second three of the contest. The shot capped off a 7-0 run in 1:15 and knotted the score at 18 apiece.

The two foes continue to tussle with the lead with the Hawkeyes owning the 37-33 advantage with 5:49 left in the third quarter.