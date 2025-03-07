WATCH: Lucy Olsen snags steal-and-score, three to push Iowa back up against Ohio State

Lucy Olsen continues to put the Iowa women’s basketball team on her back — this time in Friday night’s Big Ten tournament contest with Ohio State.
The First Team All-Big Ten guard intercepted the pass from Ohio State guard and fellow First-Team member Jaloni Cambridge and took it down the floor for the contested layup. The bucket cut the Buckeye lead down to 18-13.
Steal & Score. @LucyOlsenbball x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/mymqWoceec
— Iowa Women’s Basketball (@IowaWBB) March 8, 2025
A minute later, Iowa’s Kylie Feuerbach swatted Buckeye guard Madison Greene’s layup attempt into the hands of Taylor McCabe, who rushed up the court and hit a wide-open Olsen for her second three of the contest. The shot capped off a 7-0 run in 1:15 and knotted the score at 18 apiece.
The block 😍
The three 😍
Kylie Feuerbach x @LucyOlsenbball #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Oo0uAlIIr7
— Iowa Women’s Basketball (@IowaWBB) March 8, 2025
The two foes continue to tussle with the lead with the Hawkeyes owning the 37-33 advantage with 5:49 left in the third quarter.