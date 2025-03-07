The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

WATCH: Lucy Olsen snags steal-and-score, three to push Iowa back up against Ohio State

The First Team All-Big Ten guard continues to put the Hawkeyes on her back.
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
March 7, 2025
Cody Blissett
Iowa guard Lucy Olsen prepares to shoot a three-point shot during a basketball game between No. 11 Iowa and No. 3 Ohio State at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Cody Blissett / The Daily Iowan)

Lucy Olsen continues to put the Iowa women’s basketball team on her back — this time in Friday night’s Big Ten tournament contest with Ohio State.

The First Team All-Big Ten guard intercepted the pass from Ohio State guard and fellow First-Team member Jaloni Cambridge and took it down the floor for the contested layup. The bucket cut the Buckeye lead down to 18-13. 

 

A minute later, Iowa’s Kylie Feuerbach swatted Buckeye guard Madison Greene’s layup attempt into the hands of Taylor McCabe, who rushed up the court and hit a wide-open Olsen for her second three of the contest. The shot capped off a 7-0 run in 1:15 and knotted the score at 18 apiece. 

The two foes continue to tussle with the lead with the Hawkeyes owning the 37-33 advantage with 5:49 left in the third quarter.

