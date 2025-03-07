Photos: Photos: 2025 NCWWC Session Two

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Isabella Tisdale, Visuals Editor
March 7, 2025

Session two of the National Collegiate women’s wrestling championship started at 4 p.m. at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday. The session concluded with Iowa in second with 107.5 points.

Iowa qualified all wrestlers that were sent to the regional championships, leading to 15 competitors for the championship. All wrestlers won their matches in the first session, prompting 15 quarterfinal matches for Iowa on Friday night. Following those matches, there are nine semifinal matches set for Saturday morning. 

One of the highlights of the night was a matchup between Iowa’s 180-pound No. 4 Naomi Simon and North Central College’s 180-pound Brittyn Corbishley. With large fan bases for both teams, Xtream was booming with sound as the two took the mat. Following a full two periods, Simon defeated Corbishley by decision, 9-6. 

 

The Hawkeyes will send all 9 wrestlers to the session three semifinals, beginning at 10 a.m.

Iowa 124-pound No. 4 Cali Leng wrestles Grand Valley State Aspen Blasko during session two of the National College Women’s Wrestling Championship at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, March 7, 2025. 2025 marks the last year before Iowa transitions to the NCAA tournament with it’s first year sanctioned being 2026.
