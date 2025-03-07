Photos: 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: No. 11 Iowa vs. No. 6 Michigan State

The No. 11 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No. 6 Spartans 74-61 on the second day of the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The victory secures a matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the quarterfinals tomorrow evening.

Iowa forced 24 turnovers and only had 17 of their own. Michigan State also fouled 18 times to Iowa’s 14.

Iowa center Ava Heiden came in the second half and finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds, and two steals, with fans chanting Ava multiple times in the final moments of the game.

Iowa guard Lucy Olsen led the team and ended the night with 21 points, nine assists, five rebounds, and four steals.

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke led the team in rebounds with 10.

Michigan State guard Julia Ayrault led in points with 17. Grace VanSlooten led the team in rebounds with 10.

Tomorrow’s matchups include Indiana and USC, Michigan and Maryland, Nebraska and UCLA, and Iowa and Ohio State to end the day.