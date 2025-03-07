Photos: 2025 NCWWC Session One

Session one of the National Collegiate women’s wrestling championship started at 10 a.m. at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday. The session concluded with Iowa leading the competition with 48.5 total points.

Iowa qualified all wrestlers that were sent to the regional championships, leading to 15 competitors for the championship. All wrestlers won their matches in the first session, prompting 15 quarterfinal matches for Iowa on Friday night.

Iowa 160-pound No. 1 Kennedy Blades continued her undefeated season by winning both of her morning matches. Blades won both matches by technical fall in an average of 1:11. Iowa 103-pound No. 3 Sterling Dias won both of her matches by fall, pinning her first opponent in only 39 seconds.

The Hawkeyes will send all 15 wrestlers to the session two quarterfinals, beginning at 4 p.m.