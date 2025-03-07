Former Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder inducted into Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame

Former Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder has been inducted into the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame, the league announced in a statement on Friday evening. She now joins 156 other former players, coaches, and administrators, and contributors in the Hall.

Already a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame candidate for her entire coaching career, Bluder’s latest induction singles out her successful tenure with Drake women’s basketball.

The 63-year-old earned the prestigious honor along with former Northern Iowa track & field runner Tyler Mulder, former Bradley basketball player Marcellus Sommerville, former Indiana State baseball head coach Bob Warn, former Southern Illinois men’s basketball head coach Bruce Weber, and former Belmont coach, professor, mentor, and trusted advisor Betty Wiseman.

Bluder coached the Bulldogs from 1990-2000, compiling a 187-106 record in 10 seasons. She amassed five 20-plus-win seasons and five postseason appearances in her last six years with the program before heading east to Iowa City.

Drake made eight Missouri Valley Conference Tournament appearances under her watch, including six semifinal appearances and four tournament titles. Bluder also won MVC Coach of the Year three times.

The retired head coach is best known for her 24-year tenure with the Iowa women’s basketball team that saw her leave as the all-time winningest coach in Big Ten history.

She accumulated numerous accolades with the Hawkeyes, including three Big Ten Coach of the Year awards, 22 postseason appearances, 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, five Big Ten Tournament titles, and two National Championship appearances in her final two seasons as coach.