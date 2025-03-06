First-year Ava Heiden boosts Iowa women’s basketball over Michigan State with 74-61 win

In big moments that require veteran experience, Iowa women’s basketball head coach Jan Jensen turned to first-year Hawkeye Ava Heiden instead.

Iowa women’s basketball got its licks in with a 74-61 rematch win against Michigan State to continue its Big Ten tournament run on Thursday. A key component of the Hawkeyes’ success came with the timely play of Heiden, who nabbed 11 points in a career-high against the Spartans.

The victory propelled Iowa into the Big Ten quarterfinals against Ohio State, especially gratifying given the Hawkeyes’ narrow 68-66 loss to Michigan State on Dec. 15. With the Spartans seeded at No. 6 in Indianapolis, all eyes were looking at No. 11 Iowa to see if an upset was possible.

“Ava’s spark got us going, and we just didn’t want to lose that game,” fourth-year Lucy Olsen said after the game.”I think we all came together collectively and made sure that didn’t happen again.”

Ranked the No. 36 prospect of her class by ESPN, Heiden has had a modest but impactful presence on the court this season, splitting playing time as a post player with third-year Hannah Stuelke and fourth-year Addison O’Grady.

“It’s definitely a roller coaster, ups and downs, going from being the best player in high school to everyone around me is so great,” Heiden said in a press conference. “Putting the work in every day can create that separation.”

When Stuelke exited the game earlier than expected in foul trouble, it fell to the first-year to keep Iowa on course and match the third-year’s presence in the paint, which Heiden did with vigor. Averaging 4.2 points per game before the triumph over Michigan State, Heiden’s Thursday night showing was her first outing with double figures.

“She’s been working much harder since the Big Ten started,” Jensen said after the game. “I just knew when we needed her, I felt like I would be comfortable to give her a shot. I am so thrilled that she was able to answer like she did.”

Although the Spartans led by as much as six points during a tumultuous first quarter, defensive pressure from Iowa forced 24 turnovers over the course of the game, similar to the Hawkeyes’ 23 turnovers during the teams’ first meeting. Iowa held a lead for over 26 minutes of play but trailed late in the third quarter.

As Michigan State held a slim 48-46 lead with just over two minutes to play in the third, Heiden answered the call to start tallying some points of her own. A 1-for-2 trip to the charity stripe put the Hawkeyes within one and, less than a minute later, a layup put Iowa back on top.

With just over 30 seconds left in the game, the Hawkeyes led by 12, and the upset was all but sealed. As Heiden took one last trip to the line, a chant for the freshman rang out throughout Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Her first free throw was the last point scored by either team to close out the night.

“I’ve had that happen in high school a little bit, but this is definitely a different level,” Heiden said. “It’s very enjoyable, and it was cool to feel that working out.”

Heiden was not the highest scorer of the night, but her efforts took back a lead that the Spartans never came back from, a lead that Iowa held for the remainder of the game to snatch the 74-61 win.

“I’m beyond proud of this group,” Jensen said in a press conference after the game. “They’ve just been a really joyous group to coach. You’re never guaranteed moments like this, but if there’s a group that’s been working and been believing and been relentless in their pursuit of chasing fun and chasing success, it’s been this group.”