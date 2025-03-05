The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

WATCH: Ava Heiden highlights freshman five minutes with buzzer beater

The first-year big’s spinning layup at the third quarter buzzer put Iowa up 65-39 after three.
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
March 5, 2025
Cody Blissett
Iowa center Ava Heiden goes up for a shot during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Northern Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies 91-73.

First-year center Ava Heiden grabbed a bullet pass from fellow first-year forward Callie Levin and hit a spinning layup at the third quarter buzzer to further pad Iowa women’s basketball’s lead over Wisconsin in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. 

The Hawkeyes would continue to cruise in the fourth, winning 81-54. They will take on No. 6-seeded Michigan State in the second round on Thursday evening.

 

