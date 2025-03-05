WATCH: Ava Heiden highlights freshman five minutes with buzzer beater

First-year center Ava Heiden grabbed a bullet pass from fellow first-year forward Callie Levin and hit a spinning layup at the third quarter buzzer to further pad Iowa women’s basketball’s lead over Wisconsin in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hawkeyes would continue to cruise in the fourth, winning 81-54. They will take on No. 6-seeded Michigan State in the second round on Thursday evening.