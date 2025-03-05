WATCH: Ava Heiden highlights freshman five minutes with buzzer beater

First-year center Ava Heiden grabbed a bullet pass from fellow first-year forward Callie Levin and hit a spinning layup at the third quarter buzzer to further pad Iowa women’s basketball’s lead over Wisconsin in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Ava Heiden at the buzzer 😤 @IowaWBB #B1GWBBT on Peacock 💻 pic.twitter.com/ymMpVCAbYN
— Big Ten Women’s Basketball (@B1Gwbball) March 6, 2025
The Hawkeyes would continue to cruise in the fourth, winning 81-54. They will take on No. 6-seeded Michigan State in the second round on Thursday evening.