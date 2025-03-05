Photos: 2025 TIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: No. 11 Iowa vs. No. 14 Wisconsin

The No. 11 Hawkeyes defeated the No. 14 Badgers 81-54 in the first round of the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Arena in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Iowa dominated in rebounds, with a total of 41, while Wisconsin scored 19.

Iowa guard Lucy Olsen broke 2000 career points and finished the night with 19 points, going 3-4 on 3-point attempts.

Iowa guard Sydney Affolter led the team in rebounds with seven and had nine points.

Wisconsin guard Sarah Williams led her team with 22 points, five rebounds, five blocks, and one assist.

Iowa will face the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans tomorrow evening, 25 minutes after the conclusion of the No. 7 Illinois and Nebraska matchup, which tips off at 6:30 pm.