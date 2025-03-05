WATCH: Lucy Olsen dominates in the first half for Iowa women’s basketball

Iowa women’s basketball’s two fourth-year standout guards are connecting in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

Lucy Olsen somehow makes an outlet pass from half court to a covered Sydney Affolter, who converts the and-one bucket in traffic.

Affolter converted the free throw to give the Hawkeyes a 22-9 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter.

And the final seconds of the quarter is where Olsen shines the brightest. She gets her defender on an island, gets to the right elbow, the defender bites on the pump fake, and uses her iconic step-through layup at the buzzer. Iowa held a 25-9 lead through the first 10 minutes.

And with her first three of the game in the second quarter, Olsen eclipsed 2,000 career points.

She scored 14 points in the first half, and the Hawkeyes now own a large cushion early in the fourth qaurter.