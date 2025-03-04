Q&A | Iowa gymnast Karina Muñoz

The Daily Iowan: If you didn’t play gymnastics, what sport would you play?

Karina Muñoz: I think I would run track. Back at my school, we did a bunch of track events, and it’s something I was always good at. The track coach always asked me to join the team, but I never had the time because gymnastics was full-time.

What’s your favorite thing to do in Iowa City?

I would say eat. I love The Dandy Lion. I go there probably three times a week. All of the waitresses know my order by heart. They never give me a menu. I walk in, and they’re like, ‘I’ll put in your order, Karina.’ They give me my coffee, and I always just take everyone there, so that’s a spot I have been going to since freshman year.

Why Iowa?

I always wanted to go out of state for college. So, when I first came here, everyone was like, ‘Why are you going to Iowa?’ I didn’t really know Iowa and had never been here before, but when I came here it was something that was different from New Jersey. It seemed like a place I would feel comfortable in, and when I came here, I really liked the campus. When I talked to the coaches, it was a really good fit for the time, so I made the change to come here.

What is your favorite memory doing gymnastics here at Iowa?

Getting a 9.95 on bars my sophomore year at our Big Five competition just because it wasn’t something I was expecting. When I saw that score, I was like, ‘Oh my, God,’ and it was a career high for me.

What advice would you give to other aspiring student-athletes?

Never take any moment for granted. You’re only here for four years, and some people dream about being in the position you’re in. So, go everyday and practice. At least try your best. If you only have 70 percent that day, give it that 70 percent because some people can’t do it. It’s a short portion of your life, so why not make the most of it?

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Probably working for ESPN. It was a switch I made last year with the path of my career. It’s something I want to do, get into broadcasting or reporting.