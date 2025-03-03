Photos: Iowa gymnastics shines in Big Four Tournament

The Iowa Hawkeye gymnastics team took on Michigan State, Penn State, and Washington University at Xtream Arena on March 3, 2025. The Michigan State Spartans won against Iowa, Penn State, and Washington with scores of 197.150 to 196.125, 195.650, and 195.475.

Iowa gymnasts Karina Munoz and Aurelie Tran took first and second place in the All-Around category, with total scores of 39.225 and 39.200, respectively.

Clara Jarecke Iowa Gymnast Aurelie Tran completes her tumbling pass on the beam during the meet between the Iowa, Michigan State, Washington, and Penn State at Xtream Arena on March 2, 2025. Tran scored a 9.750 on the balance beam.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will next face Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 7, 2025 at 6:30 p.m.