Fans flocked to Xtream Arena on Wednesday to watch a dozen professional-level wrestling matchups with the headline of 59-kilogram Olympic silver medalist Spencer Lee against world champion Masanosuke Ono 3-2.

Cyclone RTC’s 76-kilogram David Carr received a standing ovation after defeating Olympic silver medalist Daichi Takatani 10-7.

Former Iowa Hawkeye Austin Desanto fell short against MATPAC’s Seth Gross 10-0.

Members of the women’s wrestling team were also in attendance.