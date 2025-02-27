Letter to the Editor | Why I’m Voting for Oliver Weilein

I am voting for Oliver because he can represent all of Iowa City. He understands our community — not just as an observer, but as someone who lives and works alongside us. Many immigrants are his coworkers and friends. He sees us. He understands the struggles of families who come to Iowa City hoping to build a better future for their children. And he believes the city council should play an active role in making life better for everyone.

Our city council should reflect the diversity of our community. Iowa City belongs to all of us — homeowners and renters, business owners and workers, people with long histories here and those who are just beginning their journey. Right now, many policies work well for those who already have resources, but we need to make sure that low-income families and working-class people are part of the conversation from the start. That is what equity means, and that is what Oliver stands for. He believes in fairness and fights for it.

Some have criticized Oliver for speaking forcefully online. But if you look at when and how he speaks out, you’ll see that he is driven by a deep commitment to justice and fairness. Whether people agree with his approach or not, his focus has always been on challenging injustice and advocating for a city where power is shared by the whole community, not just a select few. At the same time, Oliver knows that leadership is not just about challenging — it’s about listening, collaborating, and finding solutions. He is ready to do that work while ensuring that all voices, especially those who are often left out, are heard.

As an immigrant, a woman, a Muslim, and someone who speaks English with an accent, I know how important it is to have leaders who listen to all voices. Too often, people like me are told to stay quiet. But democracy should work for all of us, not just for a select few. Oliver understands this. He will make sure all people have a voice in city government. That is why I am proud to support him.

-Mazahir Salih,

Iowa City Mayor Pro Tem