Johnson County Supervisors approve courthouse renovation and aerial imaging contracts

Construction is imminent at the Johnson County Courthouse.

At its Feb. 27 formal meeting, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors approved a $423,000 contract with Swanson Construction to renovate office space on the courthouse’s third floor at 417 S. Clinton St. in Iowa City.

The project was initially approved in a December 2024 meeting, during which the board members reviewed plans and cost estimates.

According to the presentation by Neumann Monson Architects, the renovation will involve minimal demolition, removing select walls to create four new offices and a multi-use space. Existing private offices will remain, while the break room will be updated for improved accessibility.

The project will add an attic access platform to improve maintenance accessibility. The current attic was said to be too difficult to navigate by Neumann Monson Architects. The new platform will provide safer access to mechanical units running along the north and east sides of the attic dome.

The total estimated cost for the project was originally projected at $660,000, but the final approved contract with Swanson Construction stands at $423,000. Construction is expected to begin soon and finish by July 2025.

The Board also voted to continue working with aerial imagery providers EagleView and Nearmap.

Johnson County has used EagleView since 2007, and the new eight-year agreement includes four flights to capture updated aerial photos, costing $64,843 per year. The Geographical Information Systems Budget, County Assessor, and City Assessor will cover the cost.

Nearmap, which has been photographing Johnson County since 2018, will continue to do so, specifically in fast-growing areas of the county. The University of Iowa Facilities Management Department has agreed to cover the cost of Nearmap’s service for the next three years, allowing local officials to access updated maps for planning and development.