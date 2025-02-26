Spencer Lee’s return to Iowa for FloWrestling Night in America inspires next generation, Hawkeye recruit Bo Bassett

It’s been 12 years since a young Bo Bassett first met Iowa wrestling great Spencer Lee. But the exchange during a Young Guns Wrestling Club practice now influenced one of the most impactful decisions of his life.

Bassett idolized Lee growing up, the two both hailing from Pennsylvania and feeling the recruiting attraction of powerhouse Penn State. But hoping to follow Lee’s journey toward three NCAA titles and an Olympic silver medal, Bassett opted for the Hawkeyes.

“I can still remember my first practice at Young Guns — guys like Spencer Lee … were in the room,” Bassett said, per EssentiallySports.com. “I would have done anything to follow along with Spencer Lee[’s] … recruiting process.”

So Bassett was in Coralville for FloWrestling Night in America, of which Lee was the main event against Japanese World Champion Masanosuke Ono, now training with UFC Middleweight Bo Nickal and the Penn State Wrestling Club.

And as Lee and Ono took to the lifted stage, all eyes in Xtream Arena shifted to the center of the mat. A standing ovation ensued as Lee entered through the tunnel to begin the match.

Ono was the first to strike, gaining three step-out points to Lee’s lack of offensive attack for a 3-0 lead into the break. Lee eventually gained a point on Ono to open the final period and closed it the same with an uneventful ending on just two caution points for Ono’s 3-2 win.

“I hope there’s more of this to come,” Lee said. “I apologize for being somewhat boring. I also apologize for losing … It was boring. And I apologize for that. I hope the next time that he and I wrestle, because I’m sure we’ll wrestle again, I hope it’s more fun.”

Concluding the match between Lee and Ono, the focus shifted back to the future of Iowa wrestling. Even with the loss, the event proved how Iowa wrestling can develop recruits like Lee and Bassett into worldwide names and beloved adopted Iowans.

In an interview with FloWrestling hours before the Lee and Ono match, Bassett explained his enthusiasm to get to the collegiate level.

“Yeah, I’m more than excited,” Bassett. “To say I’m excited would be more than an understatement. Fired up. Motivated. Inspired. Ready to roll. Being out here in Wrestletown, USA has been awesome.”

While the junior still has his senior year of competitive Pennsylvania high school wrestling to run through, his announcement to be a Hawkeye has come with fame and stardom from Iowa fans around the country.

This celebrity status was more than prevalent as Bassett had a line of anxiously waiting fans wrapped around the arena for a meet and greet. From autographs to pictures, Bassett was extremely busy yet grateful to get his first taste of the Hawkeye community to come.