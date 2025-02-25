Letter to the Editor | The only Democrat running in the City Council special election is Ross Nusser

On March 4, all voters throughout Iowa City can vote in the City Council special

There are two candidates, both in their 30s. One is Ross Nusser, who lives in the Northside, whose children attend public schools and who has dedicated countless hours to organizations that work with housing, mental health, and substance use. Nusser wants to keep our neighborhoods safe, improve our roads and parks, support nonprofits, and help local governments navigate tough financial times.

The other is Oliver Weilein, whose campaign logo is the diagonal red and black symbol for international anarchy. Weilein is active on Twitter and other social media. Take a look at what he posts and see for yourself. He shows off his AR-15 and other weapons, as recently as three months ago. He celebrates the burning of police cars, with messages like “DO IT” or a smiley face, as recently as last year. He applauds graffiti and the defacement of the Old Capitol, writing “My town never looked better.” He suggests it’s OK to use an assault rifle against police officers. He says, “DEFUND the police to ABOLISH the police.” Just four months ago, he wrote, “No one is ever gonna convince me that January 6th wasn’t one of the funniest days of all time.”

Someone who wants to serve in local government should not broadcast images of violence toward public servants. Someone who wants to sit on the City Council should not espouse anarchy or celebrate the destruction of public property.

To all Iowa City voters: Is this what we need? Does this make our community safer?

To Iowa City Democrats: Pro-abolish comments from an Iowa City councilor in 2021 were used by the GOP to smear Christina Bohannan (a supporter of law enforcement). Imagine adding a second pro-abolish councilor who has tweeted, as Weilein did, “F[*]ck every cop. F[*]ck the state. F[*]ck the courts. And f[*]ck the United States.” If Democrats are to claw back as a party statewide, this is not the way.

Moreover, in a January podcast, Weilein confirmed he is not a Democrat. In November, he mocked our first female, non-white vice president, tweeting, “shut the f[*]ck up.” The fact is, the only Democrat running is Ross Nusser.

Early voting has begun, and the election is March 4. Please vote.

– Matt Hayek, Former City of Iowa City Mayor