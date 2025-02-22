Photos: Iowa women’s wrestling at NCWWC Regional Championships

The Iowa Women’s Wrestling team qualified 15 wrestlers for nationals and won the NCWWC Regional Championships at Cowles Fieldhouse in Indianola on Saturday. All of Iowa’s lineup competed in the first-place matches in their weight classes.

With many Iowa matchups in the finals, Iowa accumulated 192 points from top finishes. Wartburg College finished in the second spot with 128 points, followed by Simpson College with 110 points.

Standout performances from Iowa 160-pound no. 1 Kennedy Blades and Iowa 124-pound no. 4 Cali Leng helped the Hawkeyes secure the win. Blades won all of her matches by technical fall and her matches averaged a length of 45.5 seconds. Leng came into the match recently named NWCA Region VII Co-Wrestler of the Month. Leng also won all of her matches, winning the 124-pound bracket.

The Hawkeyes will return to the mat and finish the season at NCWWC nationals at Xtream Arena in Coralville on March 7-8.