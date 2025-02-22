Photos: Iowa Track and Field 2025 Iowa Open

Friday morning, fans came to the University of Iowa’s Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility for the first time this month to watch the 2025 Iowa Open.

Athletes competed under seven different programs — Coe College, Drake, Iowa State, Judson, University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa, and Unattached.

The Hawkeyes excelled in field events, sweeping the podium for Men’s Weight Throw. Ethan Glyde came out on top in the Men’s High Jump at 2.08 meters, and Wisdom Williams placed second in the Women’s Shot Put with a distance of 15.67 meters. On the trackside, Austin Kresley secured first and set a personal record of 6.62 seconds in the Men’s 60 Meters Final. In the Women’s 5,000 Meters, Audra Soderlind took second with a time of 18:37.75, setting a personal record.

Setting a school and meet record, Daniela Wamokpego jumped 13.51 meters on her final attempt in the Triple Jump, she is seventh in NCAA Division I.

Iowa will compete next at the Big Ten Indoor Championship in Indianapolis on February 28 and March 1, 2025.