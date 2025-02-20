Former marine chooses to give back after accidental shooting and brain injury

Improvise, adapt, and overcome.

The saying has been an unofficial motto of the Marine Corps for decades. In retrospect, no phrase better fits the story of Lance Cpl. Gabe Heefner.

The then 20-year-old marine’s life was forever changed on Oct. 17, 2021. As he was driving on Highway 6, an Iowa City resident discharged a .22 caliber air rifle, aiming at a squirrel adjacent to his home. The pellet missed the squirrel and struck Heefner directly in the head.

Heefner survived, but the shooting resulted in a traumatic brain injury, leading to mobility restrictions and short-term memory loss.

The months after the shooting remain hazy to Heefner, but his dad, Nile Heefner, remembers them all too well.

“After the accident, he couldn’t talk, couldn’t walk, couldn’t eat on his own, and through his therapies, he learned all those things again,” he said. “I remember a time when we were just getting him to move his toes.”

In the hours following the shooting, Heefner was fighting for his life at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Now, he said he lives it to the fullest.

Whether he’s at a Veteran Affairs appointment, on his daily visit to the dog park, visiting his grandparents, going out with his friend and fiancee, or even lifting weights with his brother Seth, Gabe Heefner is seemingly always on the move.

“I’m pretty proud of [the recovery], to be honest, because from what I heard, my memory wasn’t the best right after the accident,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome to see my parents and friends and family also say how far I’ve gone from what they saw me right after I came out of the coma to where I am now.”

One part of his routine has significantly supplemented his recovery: His weekly attendance at Parkview Church.

“It’s been a huge support in this healing process,” he said. “I’d say as soon as I got out of the coma, and I was able to go home and stuff, I just remember the church was a big part of what we wanted to do once I got out.”

By Gabe’s side every step of the way is Allie, a labrador retriever, which was gift from Dogs for Our Brave. The organization provides professionally trained service dogs at no cost to veterans. Allie helpfully retrieves anything out of Gabe’s reach.

“She’s also just a great companion as well. And she’s always right by my side everywhere I go and is always wanting to be supportive if I need help with anything,” he said.

Allie recently helped Gabe complete a new milestone in his recovery process, walking a full mile. Gabe did so with Allie by his side this summer in the August heat, walking from his father’s house to his grandparents’ place in east Iowa City.

“That was a big accomplishment,” Nile said. “Almost three years later, from being bedridden and not being able to move to being able to walk a full mile outside in the Iowa summer heat, that was pretty impressive.”

Looking ahead, Gabe is taking the initiative to give back to the veteran community after all of the support he has received over the years.

Gabe Heefner is working his way up to co-lead bicycle rides later this year for Iowa Veterean’s Outdoor Experience, or IVOE. The organization hopes to provide a sanctuary for veterans through outdoor experiences.

Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460 Chaplain and IVOE volunteer Doug Thompson looks forward to the rides.

“I am so happy that they decided to join the Iowa Veterans Outdoor Experience,” he said. “They’re going to add another dimension. We’ve been trying to think of another program to add to our fishing and hunting that we offered our participants.”

The funds for IVOE outdoor experiences are raised during the annual “Ruck 22” hike in Solon, Iowa. It is a 2.2-mile walk organized by the IVOE and the Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460 to raise awareness of veteran suicide, symbolizing the 22 veterans who take their own lives each day.

Veterans and nonveterans alike have shown Gabe unending support.

“The Iowa City community has been so supportive and encouraging,” Nile said. “Their support has been a real encouragement that helps keep us going. And I think everybody that gets a chance to meet Gabe now is just really surprised at how far he’s come.”

Gabe reflected on advice he’d give to those facing similar life-changing injuries.

“Surround yourself with good people,” he said. “My family had a huge impact on keeping me happy and pushing me forward.”