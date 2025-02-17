Photos: Iowa men’s wrestling vs. Northwestern

The No. 3 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes stayed home to compete against the Northwestern Wildcats at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Feb. 16. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 37-3, a dominating victory with the Hawkeyes winning nine of the ten match-ups.

After their previous home dual 19-16 comeback against the No. 8 Nebraska Cornhuskers and their most recent 23-11 victory against No.7 ranked Minnesota, it was apparent that the Hawkeyes were bound to capture yet another successful dual win.

No.9 Trevor Chumbly opened the dual with Northwestern’s one and only victory against the Hawkeyes, defeating Miguel Estrada by a 4-1 decision. Although a great start for Northwestern, the Hawkeyes would combat the early deficit with a technical fall by No.2 Michael Caliendo against No. 18 Maxx Mayfield, 19-4.

The Hawkeyes sealed the dual with No. 3 Kyle Parco’s 9-2 victory over No. 25 Sam Cartella of Northwestern. Hoping to add another victory to their 13-1 season record, the Hawkeyes anticipate their final home dual of the season on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Oklahoma State.