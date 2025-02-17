The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa gymnastics vs. No. 26 Illinois

Isabella Tisdale and Clara Jarecke
February 17, 2025

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini, 196.200-194.975 at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Sunday. The home meet included four Hawkeyes obtaining scores of 9.900 or higher on their floor routines. 

 

Iowa’s Emily Erb tied the program high of 9.9750 following her floor routine. This, along with strong all-around scores, pushed the Hawkeyes ahead, clinching the win against No. 26 Illinois. 

guymnasticsarrangement_IT_CJ_0001
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa gymnasts are introduced during a gymnastics meet between Illinois and Iowa at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Ilini 196.200-194.975.

The Hawkeyes will continue their season with a matchup against Maryland in College Park, MA. on Friday.

