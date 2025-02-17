Photos: Iowa gymnastics vs. No. 26 Illinois

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini, 196.200-194.975 at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Sunday. The home meet included four Hawkeyes obtaining scores of 9.900 or higher on their floor routines.

Iowa’s Emily Erb tied the program high of 9.9750 following her floor routine. This, along with strong all-around scores, pushed the Hawkeyes ahead, clinching the win against No. 26 Illinois.

Gallery • 21 Photos Isabella Tisdale Iowa gymnasts are introduced during a gymnastics meet between Illinois and Iowa at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Ilini 196.200-194.975.

The Hawkeyes will continue their season with a matchup against Maryland in College Park, MA. on Friday.