Former Republican State Representative launches campaign for Iowa governor seat

Former State Rep. Brad Sherman, R-Williamsburg, announced his candidacy for Iowa governor on Monday.

The announcement tees up a likely primary battle with incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds has not officially announced if she will seek reelection.

Sherman has over four decades of pastoral leadership and church ministry. He endorsed President Donald Trump and served as a delegate to the Republican National Convention in July 2024. Sherman was also a member of the National Platform Committee.

Sherman served as an Iowa state representative from 2023 to 2025, representing House District 91 in the 90th General Assembly.

Sherman plans to focus his campaign on “defending Iowan’s rights against eminent domain abuse, encouraging fiscal responsibility, promoting family values and returning government to the foundational principles that made America great,” according to a news release.

“The foundational values upon which our liberties rest have been dangerously undermined and now we’re at a crossroads,” Sherman said in a news release Monday.

Sherman’s website highlights his staunch opposition to eminent domain and underscores “medical freedom” as a key issue. He promises to sign legislation to reduce emergency powers and “work to dismantle the bureaucratic swamp that was responsible for the iron hand of tyranny we saw from the medical establishment during COVID.”

“As governor, I will work hard to restore the foundations of freedom and stand for the constitutional rights of every individual, ensuring that Iowa remains a welcoming place for faith, families, and thriving businesses.”

Sherman will be featured as a special guest at the Cerro Gordo County Republicans spring social event on Feb. 22, according to a Facebook post.