The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Eight UI diversity councils no longer recognized as of Monday

University of Iowa diversity councils, including the African American Council, Latinx Council, Veterans and Military Council, Native American Council, and others, will no longer receive support from the university in compliance with Senate File 2435 of Iowa Code chapter 261J.
Emma Jane, News Reporter
February 17, 2025
Ava Neumaier
The Latino Native American Cultural Center is seen on 308 Melrose Ave on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. The Native American Council is no longer being recognized by the University of Iowa.

As of Monday, Feb. 17, the following University of Iowa councils will no longer be recognized by the university:

  • Council on the Status of Women
  • African American Council
  • Latinx Council
  • Council on Disability Awareness
  • Veterans and Military Council
  • Pan Asian Council
  • Native American Council
  • LGBTQ+ Council

Chris Brewer, public relations manager for the UI, said this decision was made in compliance with Senate File 2435 of Iowa Code chapter 261J, which establishes restrictions on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in education.

“All diversity councils will transition to informal groups on Feb. 17, 2025, which means they operate independently and are not officially recognized, represented by, or overseen by the university,” Brewer wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan.

RELATED: Coralville Costco customers support the company’s decision to keep DEI programs

Brewer said some diversity councils would be considered central DEI offices and, therefore, are not compliant with the new law.

“Informal groups manage their own resources and meeting times outside of regular working hours and without university branding or communications support,” Brewer wrote.

Print this Story