Eight UI diversity councils no longer recognized as of Monday

As of Monday, Feb. 17, the following University of Iowa councils will no longer be recognized by the university:

Council on the Status of Women

African American Council

Latinx Council

Council on Disability Awareness

Veterans and Military Council

Pan Asian Council

Native American Council

LGBTQ+ Council

Chris Brewer, public relations manager for the UI, said this decision was made in compliance with Senate File 2435 of Iowa Code chapter 261J, which establishes restrictions on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in education.

“All diversity councils will transition to informal groups on Feb. 17, 2025, which means they operate independently and are not officially recognized, represented by, or overseen by the university,” Brewer wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan.

Brewer said some diversity councils would be considered central DEI offices and, therefore, are not compliant with the new law.

“Informal groups manage their own resources and meeting times outside of regular working hours and without university branding or communications support,” Brewer wrote.