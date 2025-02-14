Carver-Hawkeye Arena to sell $2 beer to UI students for the Iowa men’s basketball game on February 19

The Iowa men’s basketball team has struggled to attract students to games for the last few seasons, but a new promotion could change that.

On Friday, Iowa Athletics announced that the “Student Palooza” would take place during the Hawkeyes’ matchup against the Oregon Ducks on Feb. 19. The promotion includes $2 draft beer and pretzels for all University of Iowa students who must present a valid state issued identification and their HawkID card to purchase alcohol.

The idea may have been initiated from the Creighton men’s basketball team, which sold $1 beer to their fans during a game against Big East rival Connecticut on Feb. 12.

Student Palooza in CHA! 💥 $2 draft beer and $2 soft pretzels available at the draft portable stand near section G from 6-7:30 pm! 💥 Students must present a valid state issued ID card & their HawkID to purchase alcohol@iowahawksnest x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/V7M5L9IDOt — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) February 14, 2025

The event will begin immediately once the Carver-Hawkeye Arena gates open at 6:00 p.m., and will conclude when the basketball game tips off at 7:30 p.m. Students can find the draft portable stand on the concourse near section G, which is located directly above the student section.

Iowa men’s basketball attendance has continued to decline this season, with Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register reporting that the program is only averaging 5,000 tickets scanned per game, well below the current 14,998 capacity at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The student section has been filled to the brink just once this year, which was back on Dec. 12 against in-state rival Iowa State.

Now, the Hawkeyes hope they can get a similar atmosphere from their rowdy students against the Ducks as they fight for a postseason spot.