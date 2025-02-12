The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Andrew Lippi’s WILD PARTY: In Concert – The City Circle Theater Company dress rehearsal

Ethan McLaughlin, Photojournalist
February 12, 2025

The City Circle Theater Company held the final dress rehearsal for their production of ‘Andrew Lippa’s WILD PARTY: In Concert’ at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in Coralville on Feb. 6, 2025.

The production featuring Victoria Shellady as Queenie and Alex Anderson as Burrs tells the story of a frustrated New York couple who makes plans to throw a house party. Unbeknownst to Burrs, Queenie has a plan for revenge hidden within the party. As the night goes on, chaos continues to ensue.

‘Andrew Lippa’s WILD PARTY: In Concert’  is directed by Carrie Pozdol and produced by Jessica Palmer. The production is set to open to the public Friday, Feb. 7, and play through Sunday the 9th, then again the next weekend, being shown the 14th, 15th, and 16th at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts.

Victoria Shellady performs during the City Circle Theater Company’s final dress rehearsal for their production of ‘Andrew Lippa’s WILD PARTY : In Concert’ at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in Coralville on Feb. 6, 2025.
