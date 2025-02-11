Photos: Iowa tennis vs. DePaul

The Iowa Hawkeyes competed against the DePaul Blue Demons at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreational Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Feb. 10.

Through a series of doubles matches, the Hawkeyes pulled ahead victorious, beating the Blue Demons 4-1. The home match crowd brought the energy as the Hawkeyes added another win to their record, being 3-2 so far this season.

The Hawkeyes will be on the road to Tennessee to compete against Memphis on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Leftwich Tennis Center. Head Coach Sasha Boros expressed her utmost respect for DePaul and their competitiveness, team, and coaching staff after the conclusion of the doubles matches.