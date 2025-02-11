The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa tennis vs. DePaul

Reece Schrader, Photojournalist
February 11, 2025

The Iowa Hawkeyes competed against the DePaul Blue Demons at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreational Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Feb. 10.

Through a series of doubles matches, the Hawkeyes pulled ahead victorious, beating the Blue Demons 4-1. The home match crowd brought the energy as the Hawkeyes added another win to their record, being 3-2 so far this season.

The Hawkeyes will be on the road to Tennessee to compete against Memphis on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Leftwich Tennis Center. Head Coach Sasha Boros expressed her utmost respect for DePaul and their competitiveness, team, and coaching staff after the conclusion of the doubles matches.

2025_02_09_TENNISDEPAUL_RS0001
Reece Schrader
Mats and courts are prepared before the set doubles matches between the Iowa Hawkeyes and DePaul Blue Demons at the University of Iowa’s Tennis and Recreational Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Blue Demons 4-1, setting their current season record to 2-2.
