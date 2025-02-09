The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

X reacts to former Hawkeye defensive back Cooper DeJean pick-six in Super Bowl

The Odebolt, Iowa, local’s football fame has only increased with his arrival in the NFL.
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor
February 9, 2025
Emily Nyberg
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean runs the ball during the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 20-14. DeJean totaled 45 yards and three returns against Purdue.

Like Cooper DeJean himself, the rookie Philadelphia Eagles defensive back’s pick-six in the Super Bowl on Sunday has taken the football world by storm.

Cutting back across the middle from the sideline, the Odebolt, Iowa, native ran into and intercepted a low pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. He hit the opposite sideline, following a lead block into the end zone for six in both his first interception and first pick-six of his NFL career.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The play, irregardless of if the Eagles take this 24-0 halftime lead to a Super Bowl win, caps off a stellar first season for the former Hawkeye defensive back. The season has seen him take the starting role in this secondary and earn Professional Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team honors. 

That’s not to mention it came on his 22nd birthday.

Print this Story