Photos: Iowa gymnastics vs. Rutgers

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced off at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Feb. 9, 2025. The Hawkeyes won with a score of 195.975-194.450.

Iowa gymnast Karina Muñoz took the win in vault (9.800), balance beam (9.850), floor exercise (9.900), and the all-around (39.350). Iowa gymnast Sydney Turner won the uneven bars competition (9.925).

This was the first meet since the gymnastics team moved into their new Nagle-Duda Gymnastics and Spirit Squad Training Center. Head coach Jen Llewellyn described what it’s been like since the shift.

“Every day we walk in there is a dream. Our athletes have benefited from being there greatly, just with the resources of the athletic training room being so close, and you can see that they’re already starting to take care of themselves more and use that space and live in that space. So, it’s just been a dream, and it’s just been so wonderful.”

The Hawkeyes will next face Missouri, Alabama, and Illinois in St. Charles on Friday, February. 14, 2025.