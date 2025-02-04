Top-ranked 2026 recruit Bo Bassett chooses Iowa men’s wrestling

Just when you thought the Iowa men’s wrestling program was out, the top-ranked 2026 recruit pulls it back in.

Bo Bassett — one of the most highly anticipated wrestling prospects in recent memory — announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes live on FloWrestling Tuesday night.

The 144-pounder, a third-year at Bishop McCort Catholic Academy in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, chose the Black and Gold over his final four teams that included Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, and Penn State — despite his hometown sitting just over an hour south of the latter.

“I’ve always wanted to be an Iowa Hawkeye,” Bassett said in his commitment interview, noting Iowa has always been his favorite team. “That’s something I didn’t forget since I was six years old … I just love the way they wrestle. They’re very similar to the McCort room.”

Bo Bassett said he always wanted to be an Iowa Hawkeye: pic.twitter.com/7JK7KfKIbd — Saturday Night Lights (@WrestlingSNL) February 5, 2025

Bassett is 111-0 in high school and, competing at 139 pounds, won the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association 2A state title last year. He’s projected to wrestle at 149 pounds for the Hawkeyes come his graduation next year.

That’s not to mention Bassett is a three-time champion in the Super 32, Powerade, and Ironman circuits and won bronze at 65 kilograms in the U20 World Championships last year after a U17 world title in 2021.

Bassett’s college recruitment has taken him on a winding journey across the country since he was little, especially with the Hawkeyes as old photos have circulated on X of him with Iowa head coach Tom Brands and a young Spencer Lee. Brands sure put his effort into the recruit as he and assistant coach Ryan Morningstar paid another visit to Bassett this winter, helping him shovel in below-zero weather at 5 a.m.

So the Hawkeyes survived the race over his other final three picks — and over a flurry of offers of the last few months, including Michigan, Ohio State, and Rutgers in his final seven.

“I know I’m from Pennsylvania, but I’m excited to feel that Iowa love,” Bassett told FloWrestling’s Andy Hamilton. “I know if you’re from Iowa, you know Iowa wrestling. I’m pretty excited to come out in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time and hopefully create a legacy that lasts forever.”

With his commitment, the Hawkeyes take over with the top spot in FloWrestling’s 2026 recruiting class rankings, followed by Oklahoma State in second and Michigan in third.