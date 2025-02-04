Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. No. 7 Purdue

The Iowa Hawkeyes took on the seventh-ranked Purdue Boilermakers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday evening. After a hard-fought night, the Boilermakers pulled ahead and defeated the Hawkeyes, 90-81.

Purdue’s Braden Smith led the night for the Boilermakers with 31 points. Iowa’s Josh Dix led for the Hawkeyes Tuesday night, scoring 27 points. Riley Mulvey started in place of Owen Freeman, who is out for the remainder of the season.

The Hawkeyes will continue play on February 8, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, taking on the Wisconsin Badgers.