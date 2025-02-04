The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. No. 7 Purdue

Jessy Lane and Madison Frette
February 4, 2025

 

The Iowa Hawkeyes took on the seventh-ranked Purdue Boilermakers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday evening. After a hard-fought night, the Boilermakers pulled ahead and defeated the Hawkeyes, 90-81.

Purdue’s Braden Smith led the night for the Boilermakers with 31 points. Iowa’s Josh Dix led for the Hawkeyes  Tuesday night, scoring 27 points. Riley Mulvey started in place of Owen Freeman, who is out for the remainder of the season.

The Hawkeyes will continue play on February 8, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, taking on the Wisconsin Badgers.

2025_02_02_MBBvsPurdue0022_JLMF
Jessy Lane
Riley Mulvey and Caleb Furst jump for the ball during a men’s basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the seventh ranked Purdue Boilermakers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 4, 2025 in Iowa City, Iowa. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes, 90-81.
