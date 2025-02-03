Hawks in the NBA | Jan. 27 – Feb. 2

The Sacramento Kings’ playoff hopes only simmer with every loss as they’re on the brink of falling outside the top-10 spots in the Western Conference standings. The Kings own a measly 24-24 record after winning just one of three games last week.

Forward Keegan Murray was limited to 24 minutes in the 110-96 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday due to foul trouble. He posted nine points, three rebounds, two steals, and one assist on 4-of-7 shooting.

Murray’s strong performance of 17 points, eight rebounds, one steal, and one block on 8-of-15 shooting wasn’t enough to lead the Kings to victory, as Sacramento suffered a 117-104 loss.

Saturday’s game between the Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder saw Sacramento suffer a 144-110 blowout loss. Murray recorded a solid individual performance of 14 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 5-of-10 shooting.

Kris Murray

In the midst of a rebuild, the Portland Trail Blazers have managed to win seven of their last eight games, including the three games in which forward Kris Murray played in last week.

The second-year forward logged just one rebound in seven total minutes between the 125-112 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and the 119-90 blowout win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

Murray saw 13 minutes during Saturday’s 127-108 victory over the Phoenix Suns, where he furnished two points, four rebounds, and two steals on 1-of-3 shooting.

Portland’s 20-29 record is impressive for a rebuilding team with a ton of young talent and very little veteran leadership. However, they remain at the 13th spot in the Western Conference standings and are 4.5 games out of a play-in spot, but many fans and commentators expect the team to miss the playoffs.

Luka Garza

Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza received extended minutes in two of the four games last week.

He didn’t see any action in the 100-92 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, but logged three points off a deep shot in four minutes in the 121-113 victory over the Suns on Wednesday.

The 138-113 routing of the Utah Jazz on Thursday allowed Garza to see more time on the floor, and he logged 14 minutes and collected 16 points, four rebounds, and one block on 6-of-8 shooting.

He turned around and played 11 minutes in the 105-103 loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday, going scoreless on six shots while producing two rebounds and one assist.

The Timberwolves are a playoff-caliber team, but remain stuck as the seventh seed in the Western Conference standings with a 27-22 record — one game behind the Los Angeles Clippers, who currently own the last secured playoff spot.