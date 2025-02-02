The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Several celebrities visit Iowa City for Caitlin Clark’s jersey retirement

David Letterman and Kate Martin are among those seen at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Iowa-USC today.
Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter
February 2, 2025
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs during an end-of-season celebration to honor the Iowa women’s basketball team’s historic run in the NCAA tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. No. 1 South Carolina defeated No. 1 Iowa, 87-75, during an NCAA Championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The Gamecocks finished the season undefeated with 38 wins. The game marks Iowa’s second straight runner-up finish for the title.

Among a sold-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena are some notable faces, both locally and nationally, in attendance for the Iowa-USC matchup and Caitlin Clark’s jersey retirement on Sunday 

Most notably, of course, is Caitlin Clark, seated in press row with former Hawkeye hooper and current Butler assistant Connor McCaffery. Clark’s jersey is to rise to the rafters after the game.

And her former teammates in Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, and Monika Czinano occupy the left baseline of the court they once played on. Martin was picked by the WNBA’s newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, off the Las Vegas Aces’ roster in the league’s expansion draft in December. Marshall attends graduate school at North Carolina, and Czinano announced her retirement from basketball to become a full-time doctor in November. 

Down the row is former Iowa head coach and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Lisa Bluder, who’s been all smiles since making her way to the court. She spent 24 years leading this Hawkeye squad and has accomplished a number of feats: three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, two-time WBCA Regional Coach of the Year, 12 NCAA Tournament appearances, and two Final Four appearances — both with Clark.

She retired as the all-time winningest coach in Iowa history with 396 wins. 

To Bluder’s left is newly hired Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White. The Fever parted ways with former head coach Christie Sides on Oct. 27 and quickly pivoted to White by Nov. 1. After Indiana’s recent moves in free agency, the first-year head coach will have her eyes set on a WNBA title with Clark leading the charge. 

To Bluder’s right is American television host, writer, and producer David Letterman. He spent 33 years airing shows such as “Late Night with David Letterman” with NBC and eventually switched to “Late Show with David Letterman” in CBS before its finale in 2015. Letterman befriended Bluder at an Indiana Fever game this past season.

Letterman’s appearance in Iowa City could set off a signal that Clark might be featured in the next season of his Netflix show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

