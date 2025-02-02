The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. USC

Emma Calabro and Isabella Tisdale
February 2, 2025

The No. 4 University of Southern California women’s basketball team fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 76- 69, on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2024. Following the game, former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark’s number was retired, sparking thousands to tune in to FOX and attend in person. 

 

Iowa shot at a 44.6% rate with a 75% completion rate at the free throw line. USC shot at a 35% rate and an 88.9% completion rate from the free throw line. With 35 turnovers in total in the game, Iowa held the lead a majority of the game (29:24). 

 

Following a Hawkeye win, fans enjoyed the post-game ceremony for the former guard. Caitlin Clark became the NCAA all-time leading scorer at Iowa last year during a game between Michigan a little under a year ago on Feb. 15. 

 

Following the record-breaking season, she helped lead the team to a strong post-season run, making it to the national championship for the second consecutive year. Following a loss to South Carolina in the championship, Clark was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft to the Indiana Fever.

2025_02_02_WBBVSUSC_ITEC_0001
Isabella Tisdale
A line forms outside of Carver-Hawkeye Arena before a women’s basketball game between Iowa and no. 4 Southern California at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. The sold-out game marked Iowa’s first Big Ten game against the Trojans and the retirement of the number 22 for former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark. The Hawkeyes defeated the Trojans, 76-69.

The Hawkeyes will continue their season at the University of Minnesota on Feb. 6, 2025.

