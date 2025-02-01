Photos: No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling at No. 1 Penn State

The No.1 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions hosted the No.2 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in a possible means wrestling championship preview at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. The Nittany Lions justified their top ranking, defeating the Hawkeyes 30-8.

The Penn State faithful traveled to the Bryce Jordan Center through the cold rain with confidence that the Nittany Lions would handle the Hawkeyes, and from the start it was apparent they would not be disappointed.

Penn State jumped out in front with a commanding 22-6 victory in the 125-pound match, with the No.7 ranked Luke Lilledahl taking down Iowa’s No.26 Joey Cruz. After Iowa’s No.3 Drake Ayala handled Penn State Kurt McHenry 19-4 in the 133-pound match, it was all Penn State. The Nittany Lions would win all but one match for the rest of the night, finishing with a team score of 30-8.

Iowa’s No.1 ranked 197-pound Stephen Buchanan was the only other Hawkeye to win during the dual, defeating Penn State’s No.4 Josh Barr.

Penn State had a notable three-peat of wins in the 149, 157, and 165-pound matchups, with No. 4 Shayne Van Ness defeating No.2 Kyle Parco, No. 3 Tyler Kasak defeating the newly returning No.1 Jacori Teemer in a match that left Kasak bloodied, and No. 1 Mitchell Mesebrink taking down No. 2 Michael Caliendo.

This matchup of undefeated programs ended with Penn State walking away with their record unstained. The Nittany Lions will look to keep a tight grip on their unbeaten status in their next matchup at home against Michigan on Friday, Feb. 7. Iowa will look to quickly bounce back from this tough loss in their next matchup on the road against No.25 Maryland on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.