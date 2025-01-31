The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Iowa Senators Take Stage at Confirmation Hearings

As confirmation hearings for President Trump’s new cabinet, two Iowa lawmakers are having their voices heard on Capitol Hill.
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Assistant News Director
January 31, 2025
