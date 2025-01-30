Indiana Fever to hold May preseason game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Caitlin Clark will play another basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, this time as a WNBA player.

The Indiana Fever, current home of legendary Iowa alum and guard Caitlin Clark, announced on Thursday the addition of a preseason game to be played at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Set for May 4, the contest will see the WNBA squad tip off against the Brazilian National Team at 5 p.m. local time.

The announcement came to the Iowa community via a release from Iowa women’s basketball communications contact Bailey Turner, which also noted the emergence of more details such as ticket sales to be released soon. But Hawkeye fans can be sure to expect massive demand to see No. 22’s homecoming.

The competition will mark the Fever’s first appearance on the court at Carver where Clark spent her career racking up numerous high numbers and accolades prior to her selection by the Indiana team as the No. 1 overall pick in last season’s draft.

The announcement also comes days before Clark’s jersey, the iconic No. 22, is set to be retired in front of a sold-out crowd following Sunday’s game between the Hawkeyes and No. 4 USC.

Arguably one of Iowa’s most famous graduates, Clark and the Hawkeyes went to back-to-back national championship games, with the veteran guard leading the NCAA women in points per game as a fourth-year. Her flashy shooting and high figures made her an instant favorite.

Clark’s career at Iowa led to a breakout first season in the WNBA, where the guard was crowned Rookie of the Year by the Associated Press and landed a spot on the All-WNBA First Team as well as a WNBA All-Star nod.

“We couldn’t be more excited to play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and we know Iowa fans will deliver an unforgettable homecoming for Caitlin,” Kelly Krauskopf, president of basketball operations for the Fever, said in the release. “Countless Hawkeye fans have become Fever fans, and we consider them family. That’s what will make this preseason matchup so special for us.”