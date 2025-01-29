Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Northwestern

The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Penn State, 85-80, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday.

Junior Hannah Stuelke dominated the game, scoring a career-high 26 points, including 6 for 6 from the free-throw line. Following was Lucy Olsen, with 16 points, and freshman Aaliyah Guyton, with 15 points, 9 of which came from three-pointers.

Northwestern started the game strong, leading the first quarter 20-23. Melannie Day and Cailiegh Walsh put up solid 15-point games, with Walsh going 3-5 from three-point range.

Going into the half onward, Iowa maintained a lead despite trading baskets with Northwestern in the fourth quarter, threatening a comeback. Between six free throws and good defense, the Hawkeyes held onto their victory.

Iowa will play USC at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. This game will also mark the retirement of former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark’s jersey No. 22.