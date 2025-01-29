The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Northwestern

Emma Calabro, Visuals Editor
January 29, 2025

The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Penn State, 85-80, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday.

Junior Hannah Stuelke dominated the game, scoring a career-high 26 points, including 6 for 6 from the free-throw line. Following was Lucy Olsen, with 16 points, and freshman Aaliyah Guyton, with 15 points, 9 of which came from three-pointers.

Northwestern started the game strong, leading the first quarter 20-23. Melannie Day and Cailiegh Walsh put up solid 15-point games, with Walsh going 3-5 from three-point range.

Going into the half onward, Iowa maintained a lead despite trading baskets with Northwestern in the fourth quarter, threatening a comeback. Between six free throws and good defense, the Hawkeyes held onto their victory.

Iowa will play USC at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. This game will also mark the retirement of former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark’s jersey No. 22.

2025_01_28_WBBvsNorthwestern_EC_001
Emma Calabro
A young fan carries a sign at a women's basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 85-80.
Print this Story