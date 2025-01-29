Former Iowa women’s basketball phenom Caitlin Clark donating $22,000 to four local non-profit organizations

Former Iowa women’s basketball phenom Caitlin Clark announced on Tuesday that she would be donating $22,000 to four Iowa City-area nonprofit organizations: University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Coralville Community Food Pantry, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Corridor, and the Special Olympics.

The news comes just days before Clark’s much-anticipated jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday afternoon against No. 4 USC in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The buzz around Clark, who wore No. 22 during her Iowa tenure, has been heard throughout Iowa City and will likely increase with the news of the donations. A pregame special will air at 11:30 a.m. on Fox, and the game will tip off one hour later at 12:30.

“One of my favorite things about Iowa City is the way the community is connected and how everyone supports each other,” Clark said in the foundation’s media release. It is something I felt during my time here and is important to me that I stay connected with. I am proud to be a part of each of these organizations’ efforts and the meaningful impact they provide for the people of Iowa.”

Clark formed the organization in October 2023 with the goal of providing and uplift young children and their communities through education, nutrition, and sports.

“The foundation is thrilled to support these organizations given their alignment with our mission statement and the three core pillars of uplifting youth through education, nutrition, and sports, Caitlin Clark Foundation President Mary Coffin added. “Caitlin is an example for all of us of the impact one interaction can have and the legacy of uplifting others.”